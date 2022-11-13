Left Menu

NIA at Udaipur blast site, culprits will be severely punished: Railway minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the accused in the Udaipur track explosion will be severely punished and the NIA along with other investigating agencies was at the site.An explosion occurred on a railway track in the Rajasthan district on Sunday, hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was supposed to pass.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 20:38 IST
NIA at Udaipur blast site, culprits will be severely punished: Railway minister
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the accused in the Udaipur track explosion will be severely punished and the NIA along with other investigating agencies was at the site.

An explosion occurred on a railway track in the Rajasthan district on Sunday, hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was supposed to pass. Police said they are investigating all angles, including sabotage.

''We will start running trains on the section as soon as the preliminary investigation is done, within 3-4 hours. Our best teams have been deployed to investigate the matter.

''An explosion was reported in the tracks about 35 km from Udaipur and we have our best on the spot - ATF, NIA and RPF. The accused will be severely punished. The bridge restoration team is also on the site,'' Vaishnaw told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022