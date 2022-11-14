Left Menu

Kalrock says probes against Florian Fritsch will have no impact on Jet Airways deal

Florian Fritsch, promoter of Kalrock Capital Partners against whom regulatory agencies are initiating certain investigations in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Austria, said neither Kalrock nor Jet Airways have any connections with the charges and it will have no impact on the acquisition of the airline.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 11:55 IST
Kalrock says probes against Florian Fritsch will have no impact on Jet Airways deal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Florian Fritsch, promoter of Kalrock Capital Partners, against whom certain investigations are being initiated by regulatory agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Austria, said neither the Kalrock nor Jet Airways have any connection with the ongoing charges and it will have no impact on the acquisition of the airline. Florian Fritsch said Jalan-Kalrock Consortium remains committed towards Jet Airways.

As per reports, agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Austria raided Florian Fritsch, one of the investors trying to revive India's Jet Airways. Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways suspended commercial operations on April 17, 2019, due to a financial crunch. The Kalrock Capital Partners said Florian Fritsch is assisting the regulatory agencies.

"The investigation, which is ongoing, has been initiated based on anonymous complaints filed in relation to certain businesses where Florian is one of the financial investors in his personal capacity," Kalrock said on Monday. "The disputes are commercial in nature. Florian has already filed complaints with the concerned High Court regarding these disputes and complaints, which are also being investigated," Kalrock added in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022