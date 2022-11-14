Left Menu

PhysicsWallah profit rises multifold to Rs 97.8 crore in 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:24 IST

PhysicsWallah profit rises multifold to Rs 97.8 crore in 2021-22
PhysicsWallah profit rises multifold to Rs 97.8 crore in 2021-22
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Edtech firm PhysicsWallah has recorded a multifold jump in its net profit to Rs 97.8 crore in the 2021-22 financial year, the company said on Monday.

The unicorn edtech firm had registered a profit of Rs 6.93 crore in the previous financial year.

The operating revenue of PhysicsWallah (PW) jumped close to 10-fold to Rs 234.09 crore in FY 2022 from Rs 24.6 crore in FY'21.

''The success is accredited to our hardworking team and their intact focus on innovation. All our courses have recorded impressive traction and love from students, and we have also launched new courses to meet their demands.

''These growth figures demonstrate our conscious efforts toward transforming education in India. We will continue to follow this philosophy and strive to bring more innovations in this ecosystem," PW founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said in a statement.

PW started its journey in 2014 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. It has further scaled into preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, NDA, and CA.

