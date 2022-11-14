Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after hawkish Fed comments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after hawkish Fed comments
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of the central bank toning down its aggressive monetary policy approach.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.8 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33662.05. The S&P 500 fell 15.0 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 3977.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.4 points, or 0.79%, to 11233.904 at the opening bell.

