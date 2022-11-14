Left Menu

Rajasthan: 4 killed in separate road accidents in Bundi, Kota

At least four people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Bundi and Kota, police said.Bhimraj 45 and Komal Keer 17 died when their car collided head-on with a truck on Sunday night on the KotaLalsot highway in Bundi, they said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:58 IST
Bhimraj (45) and Komal Keer (17) died when their car collided head-on with a truck on Sunday night on the Kota–Lalsot highway in Bundi, they said. Eight other people in the vehicle were injured.

Bhimraj was a resident of Anta area of Baran district while Keer was from Sakatpura in Kota, police said. Bhimraj was driving the car when the accident occurred, they said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are underway to nab him, they said.

In another incident, a couple was killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Vinayaka village in Kota district on Sunday night.

Ramlakhan Meena (30), resident of Itawa, and his wife Manisha (27) died on the spot, they said.

The duo was taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

