US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

The US Treasury intervened in yen exchange rates by making outright purchases, with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducting a sale of euros to buy yen on its behalf.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 05:56 IST
US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports
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  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​U.S. ‌Treasury intervened ​in yen exchange ‌rates on Friday to support the Japanese ‌currency through outright purchases, ‌the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar ⁠with ​the ⁠matter.

The Federal Reserve ⁠Bank of New ​York conducted a sale ⁠of euros to buy ⁠yen ​on behalf of the ⁠Treasury, the report ⁠said.

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