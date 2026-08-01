US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports
The US Treasury intervened in yen exchange rates by making outright purchases, with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducting a sale of euros to buy yen on its behalf.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury intervened in yen exchange rates on Friday to support the Japanese currency through outright purchases, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducted a sale of euros to buy yen on behalf of the Treasury, the report said.
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