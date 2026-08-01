US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

​The ​U.S. ‌Treasury intervened ​in yen exchange ‌rates on Friday to support the Japanese ‌currency through outright purchases, ‌the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar ⁠with ​the ⁠matter.

The Federal Reserve ⁠Bank of New ​York conducted a sale ⁠of euros to buy ⁠yen ​on behalf of the ⁠Treasury, the report ⁠said.