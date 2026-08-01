How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

The global education debate has gradually shifted from getting children into schools to ensuring they actually learn once they are there. A new World Bank Policy Research Working Paper by researchers from the World Bank Development Research Group, the University of Washington, the University of Ghana, Inspiring Teachers, J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), and the IZA Institute of Labor Economics suggests that the solution may lie in structured teaching supported by digital technology rather than simply increasing education spending. Based on a large randomized controlled trial in Ghana, the study finds that a carefully designed literacy programme can dramatically improve reading skills within one academic year while remaining scalable and cost-effective. The findings provide valuable lessons for governments, international development partners and private-sector education providers looking for practical ways to tackle the global learning crisis.

A Strong Case for Investing in Foundational Literacy

The study evaluated the Tools for Foundational Learning Improvement (TFLI) programme across 80 low-fee private schools in Ghana's Central Region during the 2024-25 academic year. The programme covered more than 1,600 first-grade students, with around 1,300 students completing final assessments. Forty schools implemented the programme while forty served as comparison schools.

The results were remarkable. After only nine months, students improved their overall reading performance by 0.504 standard deviations, equivalent to about 2.2 years of learning under Ghana's regular education system. Foundational reading skills showed the strongest gains. Letter-sound recognition improved by 0.764 standard deviations, phonemic awareness by 0.712, and non-word reading by 0.547. Reading fluency and comprehension also improved, confirming that strengthening basic literacy skills creates a foundation for more advanced learning.

For governments, these findings reinforce that early-grade literacy is one of the highest-return investments in education. Children who fail to read in their early years often struggle throughout their schooling, reducing future workforce productivity and limiting long-term economic growth.

Better Teaching, Not Bigger Budgets, Drives Better Learning

One of the study's biggest policy messages is that improving classroom instruction matters more than simply increasing education budgets. The TFLI programme combines structured lesson plans, teacher workbooks, continuous coaching, regular literacy assessments and a smartphone-based digital platform called SmartCoach, which helps teachers monitor student progress and adjust classroom instruction.

The programme also transformed teaching quality. Classroom observations showed teaching practices improved by about 1.6 standard deviations, while compliance with programme standards increased by 1.3 standard deviations. Teachers became more consistent in following lesson plans, supporting struggling students and using evidence-based reading instruction. Students participated more actively in class, became more confident and were increasingly likely to practise reading at home.

Another important finding was that the programme benefited weaker learners the most. Children predicted to perform poorly without the intervention recorded the largest improvements. The programme also reduced the reading gap between boys and girls, demonstrating that structured literacy interventions can improve both learning outcomes and educational equity at the same time.

A Scalable Model for Governments and Development Partners

Unlike many successful pilot projects that become difficult to expand, the researchers argue that this programme was designed specifically for large-scale implementation. Ghana has already begun extending the model into public schools, with implementation expanding to 139 schools, including 80 government schools, and plans to reach 500 additional schools before eventually covering 1,638 government schools across the Central Region.

The programme's economics are equally encouraging. Current implementation costs are estimated at around US$48 per student, but researchers project that costs could decline to approximately US$6 per student as expansion continues. This makes the intervention one of the most cost-effective literacy programmes currently being evaluated.

For international development partners such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, UNICEF and bilateral donors, the findings demonstrate that investments in foundational learning can produce measurable and scalable improvements in human capital. Rather than financing isolated projects, development agencies now have evidence supporting nationwide literacy reforms that combine teacher development, digital technology and continuous monitoring.

New Opportunities for the Private Sector and Future Education Reform

The research also points to growing opportunities for private-sector participation. Education technology companies, digital assessment providers, curriculum developers and artificial intelligence firms can contribute to improving classroom learning by supporting teacher training, assessment systems and curriculum design.

One particularly innovative feature is the use of generative artificial intelligence to develop and adapt lesson plans, teacher guides and student workbooks for different countries and languages. Instead of replacing teachers, AI reduces the time and cost required to prepare high-quality instructional materials. A pilot in Uganda has already produced results similar to those achieved in Ghana, suggesting that the approach could be adapted across multiple African education systems.

However, scaling the programme successfully will require governments to maintain teacher motivation, strengthen digital infrastructure, provide continuous coaching and monitor implementation quality. Expansion without maintaining these standards could weaken learning outcomes.

Overall, the Ghana study demonstrates that the global learning crisis is not simply a funding challenge but a teaching challenge. For policymakers, it provides strong evidence that investing in structured literacy programmes can significantly improve human capital. For development partners, it offers a scalable and cost-effective model for education investment. For private-sector stakeholders, it highlights new opportunities in digital learning, AI-enabled curriculum development and education technology. As countries seek to build more skilled workforces and accelerate economic development, Ghana's experience shows that improving foundational literacy may be one of the smartest long-term investments they can make.