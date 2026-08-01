Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed at least three people, trapped others in a partially collapsed building, and injured five, amidst a surge in attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 05:30 IST
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

‌At least ​three people were killed in a Russian missile ‌attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Saturday and several people were trapped in ‌a partially collapsed building as a result ‌of the strike, the city's mayor said. More than a dozen explosions reverberated through the city, according ⁠to ​Reuters ⁠witnesses.

Russia has stepped up attacks on the capital ⁠in recent months, while Ukraine is chronically short ​of air defences capable of downing ballistic ⁠missiles, which travel at several times the speed ⁠of ​sound. The first and second floors of the damaged residential building had partially ⁠collapsed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, and some ⁠warehouses ⁠were also on fire.

Five people were hospitalised, he added.

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