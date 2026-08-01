Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed at least three people, trapped others in a partially collapsed building, and injured five, amidst a surge in attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
- Country:
- Ukraine
At least three people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Saturday and several people were trapped in a partially collapsed building as a result of the strike, the city's mayor said. More than a dozen explosions reverberated through the city, according to Reuters witnesses.
Russia has stepped up attacks on the capital in recent months, while Ukraine is chronically short of air defences capable of downing ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound. The first and second floors of the damaged residential building had partially collapsed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, and some warehouses were also on fire.
Five people were hospitalised, he added.
ALSO READ
-
Reuters World News Summary
-
North Korea says NATO fuel plan shows alliance preparing for war
-
Thousands take to Kyiv's main street, firm on calls for defence minister's return
-
Thousands rally in Kyiv demanding ousted defence minister's reinstatement
-
EXCLUSIVE-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports, global food security