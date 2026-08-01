Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

Digital trade is rapidly reshaping Asia and the Pacific. Still, a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) policy brief warns that the region's leadership in e-commerce could be undermined if governments fail to modernize regulations, bridge digital divides, and help smaller businesses participate in cross-border markets. While Asia has become the world's largest digital commerce hub, the report argues that future growth will depend not only on technology but also on stronger governance, regional cooperation, and inclusive digital policies. For policymakers, development partners, and private investors, the findings highlight that digital trade is no longer just an economic opportunity, it is becoming a strategic pillar of long-term development.

Asia's Digital Economy Is Growing Faster Than Ever

The report shows that Asia and the Pacific account for nearly two-thirds of global e-commerce sales, making the region the world's largest digital marketplace. Global e-commerce sales across 43 economies grew by almost 60% between 2016 and 2022, reaching US$27 trillion, while seven of the world's ten fastest-growing e-commerce economies are in Asia and the Pacific. Digitally delivered services now account for more than half of global services trade, and foreign direct investment in the digital economy has tripled since 2020.

ASEAN's digital economy alone is projected to triple by 2030, with every 1% increase in digital growth linked to a 0.8% rise in GDP per capita. Digital exports across the region have also nearly quadrupled since 2005, reflecting the growing importance of online platforms, digital payments, and cross-border logistics. The report notes that this transformation is changing production, trade, finance, and services, making digital trade a major driver of productivity, competitiveness, and economic resilience.

Big Opportunities Exist, but the Benefits Are Not Shared Equally

Despite impressive growth, the report finds that digital development remains highly uneven. About one-third of the region's population remains offline, while almost half of rural residents lack internet access. Many developing economies continue to face poor digital infrastructure, limited digital skills, weak logistics, and fragmented regulations, preventing businesses from fully participating in international e-commerce.

The biggest missed opportunity lies with micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Although MSMEs account for 97% of all businesses, generate 69% of employment, and contribute 41% of regional GDP, most remain excluded from cross-border digital trade because they lack financing, digital capabilities, and access to international markets.

The report highlights successful examples that governments can replicate. China's 5,425 Taobao Villages, home to 29,600 online shops, have generated more than RMB1 trillion in transactions by connecting rural producers with national and global consumers. Azerbaijan has also helped 3,500 companies export to 122 countries through its government-backed digital export platform. These examples demonstrate that targeted public investment and supportive policies can significantly expand export opportunities for smaller businesses.

Regulation Has Become the Biggest Challenge

ADB argues that the next phase of digital trade growth depends more on regulation than technology. Nearly half of surveyed businesses reported significant regulatory uncertainty, while compliance costs averaged 18.7% of company revenues. Different rules governing digital payments, electronic transactions, customs procedures, taxation, cybersecurity, consumer protection, and cross-border data flows continue to increase costs and discourage investment.

The report recommends that governments move beyond fragmented digital strategies and establish comprehensive, legally binding, and regularly updated regulatory frameworks. Greater alignment with international standards and stronger regional cooperation would reduce compliance costs, improve interoperability, and create more predictable business environments.

Digital public infrastructure is equally important. India's experience demonstrates how digital identity systems, interoperable payment platforms, electronic signatures, and secure data governance can strengthen both domestic digital economies and international trade. Between 2014 and 2025, India expanded its fibre-optic network to 4.2 million kilometres, achieved 82% 5G coverage, reached 1.2 billion mobile subscriptions, and reduced mobile data costs by 97%, creating one of the world's largest digital public infrastructure ecosystems.

A Roadmap for Governments, Development Partners, and Business

The report concludes that digital trade can become one of Asia's strongest drivers of inclusive economic growth, but only if governments invest simultaneously in infrastructure, regulation, digital skills, and regional cooperation. Policymakers should prioritize broadband expansion, interoperable payment systems, paperless customs, digital identity, cybersecurity, and stronger consumer protection while ensuring that MSMEs receive technical and financial support to participate in cross-border commerce.

For international development partners such as multilateral development banks and donor agencies, the findings provide a clear investment agenda focused on digital public infrastructure, logistics modernization, regulatory reform, digital skills, and institutional capacity-building. Supporting these areas can strengthen economic integration, improve financial inclusion, and increase export competitiveness across developing economies.

Private-sector stakeholders, including e-commerce platforms, fintech firms, logistics companies, cloud service providers, telecommunications operators, and digital payment companies, stand to benefit from expanding digital markets and greater regional integration. At the same time, businesses should prepare for stronger regulatory oversight in areas such as cybersecurity, data protection, artificial intelligence, and consumer rights.

ADB's overall message is clear: Asia already leads the world in digital commerce, but sustaining that leadership will require better governance as much as better technology. Countries that successfully combine modern digital infrastructure with harmonized regulations, skilled workforces, trusted digital systems, and inclusive policies will be best positioned to attract investment, expand exports, empower MSMEs, and build resilient digital economies for the future.