Steel occupies premiere place among themetals fraternity due its highest availability: Faggan Singh Kulaste

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste has called upon the metallurgists to work on the development of indigenous technology so that India can become self-sufficient in the field of metals. Inaugurating the 76th Annual Technical Meeting (ATM) of The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) at Hyderabad today, the Minister said, the Government is earnestly focused on creating conducive environment for Indian Industry to pave the way to being a global leader. He said, many steel companies have evinced interest and submitted applications to set up units under Rs 6322 crore production-linked incentive scheme for enhancement of specialty steel production in India, announced as a major boost for attaining Atmanirbhar goals. The Minister mentioned that steel occupies premiere place among the metals fraternity due its highest availability and utility in the world, followed by aluminum. He reminded the audience, India is still dependent on imports for some categories of steels.

The Minister expressed hope that the event shall foster strong interaction among research laboratories, industries and academia about the latest developments, challenges, and solutions relevant to the Metallurgical & Material Science. Shri Kulaste noted that ATM of The IIM is a premiere technical event for the Metallurgical and Material Science Community and expressed happiness that many students are also participating in the ATM.

More than 900 delegates comprising scientists, researchers, students and industry personals are participating in this ATM. As a part of this event, an international symposium was held on "Accelerated Materials Design and Additive Manufacturing: Scientific & Technological Perspective", where leading experts delivered special lectures in their area of specialization. Dedicated Poster Session and Metallographic Contest are also being organized as a part of ATM. Special Session is being held for Industry and academia experts for discussion on most pressing problems in the sector.

