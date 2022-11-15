Left Menu

Boeing says 787 operators experience wing paint peeling

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 01:15 IST
Boeing Co said operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked regulators to approve its plan to address the issue.

The U.S. planemaker's interim fix involves repeated use of speed tape over affected areas and the company wants the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to approve its plan to address paint peeling by incorporating a layer of ultraviolet blocking black topcoat in between the primer and the white topcoat.

"Even though the use of speed tape has no effect on the safety of the airplane, the public could perceive an unsafe condition when seeing tape on the wing surfaces," Boeing told the FAA in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

