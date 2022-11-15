Left Menu

Fire in footwear showroom basement in Mumbai; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:25 IST
Fire in footwear showroom basement in Mumbai; none hurt
A fire broke out in the basement of a footwear showroom in Chembur area of Mumbai, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 10.45 pm on Monday in the basement at Shivashish Complex in suburban Chembur, he said.

The basement was used for the storage of stock by a shoe company and it was gutted in the fire, the official said. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with other fire-fighting equipment and the blaze was doused by 3.30 am on Tuesday, he said.

No injury was reported in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

