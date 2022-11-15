Germany to establish maintenance hub in Slovakia to repair arms sent to Kyiv

Germany will establish a maintenance hub in Slovakia to service and repair weapons it has delivered to Ukraine, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.

"We have reached agreement, and work can start immediately so that all the equipment which has been supplied (to Kyiv) can be repaired after coming out of battle," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

Berlin is planning to train some 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany as part of an EU training mission by June, she added.

