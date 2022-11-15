BMS to hold rally on Thursday to protest against privatisation of state-owned utilities, firms

All affiliates of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in central public sector enterprises will hold a massive rally in the national capital on Thursday to protest against privatisation and corporatisation of state-owned utilities and firms.

''As per the decision of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh(BMS), all the affiliated unions of BMS in central public sector undertakings/government sectors... under the banner of Public Sector Coordination Committee of BMS, will hold a massive rally/demonstration at Jantar Mantar on November 17, 2022,'' a BMS statement said.

The objective of this agitation is to 'save public/government sectors' against the policies of the government viz. privatisation and corporatisation of public and government sectors, demand regularisation of services for contract/outsource workers, recruitment of permanent workers and providing them benefits of wages, job security and social security in line with permanent workers, the statement said.

''Further, we recommend that the government discusses the issue with all stakeholders including leaders from the civil society, indigenous economists, ground-level activists instead of working on the advice of the text-book economists and Ac-room activists,'' it stated.

