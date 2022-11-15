Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures sharply extend gains after October producer prices data

Producer prices had increased 8.5% in September. At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 368 points, or 1.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 69.25 points, or 1.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 310.25 points, or 2.64%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures sharply extend gains after October producer prices data

U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Tuesday as U.S. producer prices rose lesser than expected in October, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve would shift to smaller interest rate hikes. The Labor Department's producer prices index rose 8% in the 12 months through October, lower than an estimated 8.3% rise. Producer prices had increased 8.5% in September.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 368 points, or 1.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 69.25 points, or 1.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 310.25 points, or 2.64%. Moments before data, Dow e-minis were up 190 points, or 0.57%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 41.25 points, or 1.04%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 192.75 points, or 1.64%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022