Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 294; silver climbs Rs 366

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:33 IST
Gold gains Rs 294; silver climbs Rs 366
  • Country:
  • India

Gold rallied by Rs 294 to Rs 53,275 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rise in prices of the metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 52,981 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed Rs 366 to Rs 63,148 per kilogram.

In international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,780 per ounce while silver was up at USD 22.14 per ounce.

''Comex gold prices are hovering near three-month highs. Rising US interest rates weighed heavily on metal markets this year, as higher yields on treasuries ramped up the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets,'' said Vinay Rajani, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022