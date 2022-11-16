Left Menu

Simplilearn garners USD 45 mn from GSV Ventures, others

This is in addition to the 2 million free learners that it has, it claimed.The founder and chief executive Krishna Kumar said this funding comes at a time when the industry is going through turmoil and stands as a testimony to the companys steady, profitable growth.Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures said like many other sectors, technology is disrupting education, and edtech has been a key focus area for the company.Founded in 2010, and based in San Francisco and Bangalore, Simplilearn, is a leading online bootcamp for digital economy skills training.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:57 IST
Simplilearn garners USD 45 mn from GSV Ventures, others
  • Country:
  • India

Blackstone-backed upskilling platform Simplilearn has raised USD 45 million in a funding round led by GSV Ventures, Clal Insurance, and ADQ.

Global private equity firm Blackstone has a majority stake in Simplilearn, after it invested USD 250 million in August 2021.

In a statement on Wednesday, Simplilearn said the fresh round of fundraising will further boost its growth prospects across the world.

Notably the funding comes at a time when the technology funding ecosystem and the edtech market, in general, are witnessing volatility.

The company has seen significant growth in the past year and has added more than 1,20,000 paid business-to-consumer (B2C) learners, and 1,00,000 enterprise learners on its platform. This is in addition to the 2 million free learners that it has, it claimed.

The founder and chief executive Krishna Kumar said this funding comes at a time when the industry is going through turmoil and stands as a testimony to the company's steady, profitable growth.

Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures said like many other sectors, technology is disrupting education, and edtech has been a key focus area for the company.

Founded in 2010, and based in San Francisco and Bangalore, Simplilearn, is a leading online bootcamp for digital economy skills training. It offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022