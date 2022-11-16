TVS Supply Chain Solutions renews contract with Dennis Eagle

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has renewed its contract with United Kingdom headquartered Dennis Eagle Ltd, thereby adding value to its aftermarket service, the city-based company said on Wednesday.

The integrated supply chain solutions provider said it would renew the business deal with Dennis Eagle Ltd for a period of five years with effect from July 1, 2023.

Dennis Eagle is engaged in the design and manufacture of refuse collection vehicle in the United Kingdom and the over 16 years of business relationship highlights TVS Supply Chain Solutions' result-oriented delivery model.

The renewal of the contract would continue to add value in the aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle, a company statement said here.

''Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle, over the last 16 years, and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customer's business needs through operational efficiency, and a collaboration based approach,'' TVS Supply Chain Solutions managing director Ravi Viswanathan said.

''We believe our capabilities and the use of cutting edge technology have helped us in deepening our relationship with our customers as we continue to deliver value,'' he said.

The after market parts service provided by TVS Supply Chain Solutions United Kingdom for Dennis Eagle includes product data management, sourcing, purchasing and supplier management among others.

Dennis Eagle Ltd, interim president and aftermarket director Geoff Rigg said, ''We have been successfully working with TVS SCS for over 16 years and they are one of our closest suppliers. TVS SCS provides the planning and logistics expertise that allows us to focus on our customers.'' ''What is key to us in our relationship with our customers and TVS SCS has done an excellent job working with us to deliver high standards of service. Critical to Dennis Eagle is having parts available for next-day delivery and TVS SCS procurement expertise has continued to maintain this through recent supply chain disruptions, performing better than our competitors,'' he said.

