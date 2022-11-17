Left Menu

Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:43 IST
Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force
Ashok Leyland Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has delivered 150 trucks and buses to the Tanzania Police Force.

The supplies are part of a contract signed between Ashok Leyland and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tanzania, and financed through a long-term soft loan extended by the Export Import Bank of India.

The vehicles delivered include Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, ambulances, recovery trucks and other logistic vehicles for the Police support services, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

These 150 vehicles will be added to the 475 Ashok Leyland vehicles, which are already in operation with the Tanzanian Police Force across the country, Ashok Leyland President Amandeep Singh said in the statement.

The Tanzania Police Force currently has a fleet of 625 Ashok Leyland vehicles and additional vehicles are planned for delivery in the coming months, the commercial vehicle maker stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022