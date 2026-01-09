Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Aims Global Heights with Uttar Pradesh Plant Launch

Ashok Leyland inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to become a global top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer. The new plant, designed for future technologies, showcases India's industrial potential through improved infrastructure and a responsive business environment, contributing to regional employment and industrial growth.

Ashok Leyland is setting its sights on global leadership in the commercial vehicle industry with the inauguration of its first manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh.

The state-of-the-art plant, ushered in by the presence of prominent leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is equipped to produce 5,000 vehicles annually.

The facility embodies Ashok Leyland's vision of technological advancement and international expansion, as the company continues to innovate in the domain of electric and alternative fuel vehicles.

