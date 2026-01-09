Ashok Leyland Aims Global Heights with Uttar Pradesh Plant Launch

Ashok Leyland is setting its sights on global leadership in the commercial vehicle industry with the inauguration of its first manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh.

The state-of-the-art plant, ushered in by the presence of prominent leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is equipped to produce 5,000 vehicles annually.

The facility embodies Ashok Leyland's vision of technological advancement and international expansion, as the company continues to innovate in the domain of electric and alternative fuel vehicles.