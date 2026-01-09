Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Ashok Leyland's EV manufacturing plant, showcasing investor confidence and economic growth. The plant aims to double its capacity and provides employment opportunities. The initiative aligns with 'Make in India' and underscores the state's infrastructural transformation and economic development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the inauguration of Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle manufacturing plant on Friday, a move reflecting rising investor confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy also graced the event, where Adityanath highlighted plans to double the plant's production capacity from 2,500 to 5,000 units annually.

He emphasized the plant's role in industrial development and environmental sustainability, with its operations tied to the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. This development mirrors the transformative changes in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, underlined by robust infrastructure growth and economic contributions to the national GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

