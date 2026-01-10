Left Menu

Ashoka Accuses Priyanka Gandhi of Ignoring Kannada Interests

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka criticized Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for selectively addressing issues affecting Kerala while ignoring challenges faced by Kannadigas. Ashoka accused Vadra of lobbying for Kerala but failing to oppose measures like the Malayalam Language Bill–2025, threatening Kannada linguistic and cultural rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:17 IST
Ashoka Accuses Priyanka Gandhi of Ignoring Kannada Interests
Ashoka
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka launched a blistering critique against Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of intervening only in matters concerning Kerala while remaining silent on issues impacting Kannadigas.

Through social media, Ashoka claimed Vadra often lobbies the Karnataka government to address Kerala's problems, but does not exhibit the same zeal when Kannadigas face their own challenges. His pointed allegations highlighted an apparent disparity in her advocacy.

Ashoka specifically mentioned the Kerala government's Malayalam Language Bill–2025, questioning Vadra's stance given its implications for Kannada-medium schools in border areas. He suggested Congress exhibits selective compassion based on convenience, observing that this double standard has not gone unnoticed by Kannadigas.

TRENDING

1
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia
2
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
3
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
4
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026