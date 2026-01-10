Ashoka Accuses Priyanka Gandhi of Ignoring Kannada Interests

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka launched a blistering critique against Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of intervening only in matters concerning Kerala while remaining silent on issues impacting Kannadigas.

Through social media, Ashoka claimed Vadra often lobbies the Karnataka government to address Kerala's problems, but does not exhibit the same zeal when Kannadigas face their own challenges. His pointed allegations highlighted an apparent disparity in her advocacy.

Ashoka specifically mentioned the Kerala government's Malayalam Language Bill–2025, questioning Vadra's stance given its implications for Kannada-medium schools in border areas. He suggested Congress exhibits selective compassion based on convenience, observing that this double standard has not gone unnoticed by Kannadigas.