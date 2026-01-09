Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Eyes Global Top 10 with New Uttar Pradesh EV Plant

Ashok Leyland, led by Hinduja Group Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, inaugurated its first manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for a global top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer ranking. The state-of-the-art facility symbolizes a milestone for the company, emphasizing technology leadership and a visionary approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:21 IST
Ashok Leyland Eyes Global Top 10 with New Uttar Pradesh EV Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, under the leadership of Hinduja Group Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, has ambitious plans to break into the global top 10 rankings of commercial vehicle manufacturers. This announcement came as the company unveiled its first manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a significant strategic expansion.

The new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Lucknow marks an important milestone for both Ashok Leyland and the state of Uttar Pradesh. The state was praised for its modern infrastructure, improved connectivity, and strong law and order situation, making it an attractive destination for industry. The inauguration, attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders, underscores the company's commitment to innovation and growth.

Dheeraj Hinduja articulated Ashok Leyland's vision beyond national borders, with operations now spanning over 50 countries. The newly built plant features advanced manufacturing processes and the flexibility to integrate future technologies. Completed in a record 14 months, the facility is expected to generate local employment and bolster the MSME ecosystem in the region, enhancing industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

 Global
2
High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
4
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026