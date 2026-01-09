Ashok Leyland Eyes Global Top 10 with New Uttar Pradesh EV Plant
Ashok Leyland, led by Hinduja Group Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, inaugurated its first manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for a global top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer ranking. The state-of-the-art facility symbolizes a milestone for the company, emphasizing technology leadership and a visionary approach.
Ashok Leyland, under the leadership of Hinduja Group Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, has ambitious plans to break into the global top 10 rankings of commercial vehicle manufacturers. This announcement came as the company unveiled its first manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a significant strategic expansion.
The new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Lucknow marks an important milestone for both Ashok Leyland and the state of Uttar Pradesh. The state was praised for its modern infrastructure, improved connectivity, and strong law and order situation, making it an attractive destination for industry. The inauguration, attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders, underscores the company's commitment to innovation and growth.
Dheeraj Hinduja articulated Ashok Leyland's vision beyond national borders, with operations now spanning over 50 countries. The newly built plant features advanced manufacturing processes and the flexibility to integrate future technologies. Completed in a record 14 months, the facility is expected to generate local employment and bolster the MSME ecosystem in the region, enhancing industrial growth.
