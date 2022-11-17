Medi Assist acquires majority stake in UK-based Mayfair

Insurtech firm Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in UK-based healthcare-focused administration service provider Mayfair We Care for an undisclosed amount.

Medi Assist has acquired a 60 per cent stake in the UK-based firm, having a presence across the world.

The acquisition will allow Medi Assist to expand offerings for its customers beyond India and provide global access to medical benefits and health plan administration.

Besides, customers of both organisations can now avail integrated services globally through a combined platform, with one of the largest global healthcare networks, Medi Assist said in a statement.

With this acquisition, Medi Assist will also gain capabilities in providing customised corporate plans that offer corporates the flexibility to customise healthcare plans in line with the specific healthcare needs of their employees, rather than opting for the conventional 'one-size-fits-all' health coverage plans, it added.

Additionally, it said, Medi Assist will now have a presence in niche domains like seafarers, the international education market and international sports teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)