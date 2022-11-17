COP27 negotiators face a long and difficult journey - EU's Timmermans

Negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt face a difficult task over the coming days, European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.

"It's going to be quite a long and difficult journey to the end of this process," Timmermans told a news conference. "Today, I'm afraid I'm not sure yet where these talks will land."

"If this COP fails, we all lose."

