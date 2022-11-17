Left Menu

Hiranandani invests in Ratan Tata backed Goodfellows, firm expects break-even in 6 months

Senior citizen companionship provider Goodfellows has raised investment from Hiranandani Group co-founder and managing director Niranjan Hiranandani and YourStory founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, the company said on Thursday.Goodfellows founder Shantanu Naidu told PTI that the company will use the fund for the expansion of service to Bengaluru.We are present in Mumbai and Pune.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:17 IST
Hiranandani invests in Ratan Tata backed Goodfellows, firm expects break-even in 6 months
  • Country:
  • India

Senior citizen companionship provider Goodfellows has raised investment from Hiranandani Group co-founder and managing director Niranjan Hiranandani and YourStory founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, the company said on Thursday.

Goodfellows founder Shantanu Naidu told PTI that the company will use the fund for the expansion of service to Bengaluru.

''We are present in Mumbai and Pune. We will be adding Bengaluru and Kolkata in the next two months. We are closing a contract where our service will be offered as part of retirement benefit on test basis and the company will pay for it. If it is successful then we will expand it across corporates. For this expansion plan, we will need to hire aggressively and to hire aggressively, we need capital to scale up,'' Naidu said.

Goodfellows was launched in September 2022, with a token investment from Ratan Tata.

It hires young professionals who spent 2-3 hours time with senior citizen as companion for a monthly fee of less than Rs 5,000 which is ploughed back into the company's operations.

Naidu said that the company will raise next round of funding in next six months to support expansion.

''We have 35 recruits right now and we are aiming at 65 but by end of the financial year, we plan to have 100 Goodfellows in the four cities. The break even will be in six months unless some challenges come. It is not a difficult goal to achieve,'' Naidu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022