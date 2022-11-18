Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as hawkish rate view, labor data weigh

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank needs to keep raising rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation." Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market remained tight, after a report on Wednesday detailed strong retail sales growth last month that indicated the economy has weathered rate hikes.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 01:00 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as hawkish rate view, labor data weigh

The S&P 500 fell modestly on Thursday as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official and data showing the labor market remained tight led some investors to worry about more aggressive interest rate hikes.

Equities fell sharply early in the session and then rebounded, with the Dow last edging higher, supported by an upbeat earnings outlook from Cisco Systems. Stocks have retreated in recent days after a strong month-long rally after softer-than-expected inflation reports raised hopes the Fed would temper its rate hikes.

“Hope springs eternal in the equity market, and the markets have been fighting the Fed,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis. "You have had these reversals, you have had these spectacular rallies. But yet, when you look back at the full year 2022, you have had lower highs and lower lows and there’s nothing to suggest that we have broken that pattern.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.8 points, or 0.07%, to 33,576.63, the S&P 500 lost 9.27 points, or 0.23%, to 3,949.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.73 points, or 0.09%, to 11,173.93. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank needs to keep raising rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation."

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market remained tight, after a report on Wednesday detailed strong retail sales growth last month that indicated the economy has weathered rate hikes. Bets from traders of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting climbed to 19% from about 15% a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, with the remaining odds placed on a smaller 50 basis point increase.

Cisco shares rose over 4% after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast with supply chain hurdles easing. The stock helped drive a 0.3% increase in the heavyweight S&P 500 information technology sector. Most S&P 500 sectors were lower, however, with utilities and materials both dropping about 1.4%.

In other company news, shares of Macy's surged over 14% after the department store chain raised its annual profit forecast on resilient demand for high-end clothes and beauty products. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.54-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.83-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 144 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022