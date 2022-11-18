Govt says adequate fertilizers available to meet Rabi season needs

There is more than an adequate quantity of fertilizers available in the country to meet the needs for Rabi season and the government is sending fertilizers as per the need of all the states, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement on Friday. Rabi crops are mostly sown during October and November and the produce is harvested from January to March depending on the maturity of the commodity.

The statement from the ministry comes against the backdrop of reports claiming a shortage of fertilizers in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. "Such reports are beyond the facts," the ministry said.

It also said that it is the responsibility of respective state governments to ensure availability within the states through proper distribution. The ministry made the fertilizers stock availability public. They are as follows:

Urea: All India requirement projected for urea during Rabi 2022-23 is 180.18 lakh tonne. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 57.40 lakh tonne against which the department has ensured availability of 92.54 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of urea have been 38.43 lakh tonnes. Further, there is a closing stock of 54.11 lakh tonnes lying with the states. In addition to this, there is an available stock of 1.05 lakh tonne at the Urea Plants and 5.03 lakh tonne at ports so as to meet the demand for Urea. DAP: All India requirement projected for DAP during Rabi 2022-23 is 55.38 lakh tonne. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 26.98 lakh tonne against which the department has ensured availability of 36.90 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of DAP have been 24.57 lakh tonnes. Further, there is a closing stock of 12.33 lakh tonnes lying with the states. In addition to this, there is an available stock of 0.51 lakh tonne at the DAP Plants and 4.51 lakh tonne at ports so as to meet the demand of DAP.

MOP: All India requirement projected for MOP during Rabi 2022-23 is 14.35 lakh tonne. The pro rata requirement up to16.11.2022 is 5.28 lakh tonne against which the department has ensured availability of 8.04 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of MOP have been 3.01 lakh tonne. Further, there is a closing stock of 5.03 lakh tonnes lying in the states. In addition to this, there is an available stock of 1.17 lakh tonne at ports so as to meet the demand of MOP. NPKS: All India requirement projected for NPKS during Rabi 2022-23 is 56.97 lakh tonne. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 20.12 lakh tonne against which DoF has ensured availability of 40.76 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of NPKS have been 15.99 lakh tonne. Further, there is a closing stock of 24.77 lakh tonnes lying in the states. In addition to this, there is an available stock of 1.24 lakh tonne at Plants and 2.93 lakh tonne at ports so to meet the demand of NPKS.

SSP: All India requirement projected for SSP during Rabi 2022-23 is 33.64 lakh tonne. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 14.05 lakh tonne against which DoF has ensured availability of 24.79 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of SSP have been 9.25 lakh tonne. Further, there is a closing stock of 15.54 lakh tonnes lying in the states. In addition to this, there is an available stock of 1.65 lakh tonne at Plants so as to meet the demand of SSP. (ANI)

