Bajaj Healthcare successfully completes USFDA pre-approval inspection of Vadodara plant
The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA had conducted a pre-approval inspection of the facility from November 14, 2022, to November 17, 2022, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd BHL said in a regulatory filing.The pre-approval inspection of USFDA has completed successfully with zero Form 483 observations of the manufacturing facility, said the company, which is a manufacturer of APIs active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and formulations.
- Country:
- India
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Friday said it has successfully completed the US health regulator's pre-approval inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredients facility located at Vadodara in Gujarat. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection of the facility from November 14, 2022, to November 17, 2022, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (BHL) said in a regulatory filing.
The pre-approval inspection of USFDA has completed successfully with zero Form 483 observations of the manufacturing facility, said the company, which is a manufacturer of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), intermediates and formulations. Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator observes any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EC to announce Gujarat poll schedule today
Election Commission to announce Gujarat poll schedule at 12 noon today.
EC to announce Gujarat poll schedule at noon
PM should pull up Gujarat govt to come clean on sloppy investigation process: Cong on Morbi tragedy
Battleground Gujarat: Three-way poll contest in bipolar state politics, all eyes on AAP