UKMTO aware of drone circling vessel in Gulf of Oman -statement

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:52 IST
UKMTO aware of drone circling vessel in Gulf of Oman -statement
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it was aware of a vessel being circled by a 12-inch unmanned aerial vehicle on Friday in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of Muscat.

The UKMTO, which is part of the Royal Navy, said the vessel and crew were reported to be safe.

On Thursday, the U.S. Central Command said an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday was carried out by an Iranian-made drone. It said a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area.

