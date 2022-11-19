LATAM Airlines plane crashes at Peruvian runway, two firefighters dead

A LATAM Airlines jet collided with a vehicle on the runway of Peru's Jorge Chavez International Airport as it was taking off on Friday, the carrier said, resulting in the death of two firefighters who were on the ground. No passengers or crew members were killed in the incident, the airline said.

"Unfortunately, two aeronautical firefighters have died," fire brigade commander Luis Ponce told local television station Canal N. Lima Airport Partners, which operates Jorge Chavez in Lima, the nation's most important airport, reported earlier that all passengers were unharmed.

Images posted on Twitter by local radio station RPP Noticias showed a plane belonging to LATAM Airlines partially on fire on the runway. Flight LA2213, which was involved in the accident, covered the domestic Lima-Juliaca route, LATAM Airlines said.

This is the second incident in less than a month involving LATAM Airlines, after one of its planes had its nose destroyed during a severe storm that forced it to make an emergency landing.

