Left Menu

Forex kitty swells by USD 14.72 bn to USD 544.72 bn; steepest accretion since Aug 2021

According to the Reserve Banks weekly statistical supplement, despite the massive accretion in the reporting week, the forex kitty is still down from around USD 630 billion at the beginning of this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:15 IST
Forex kitty swells by USD 14.72 bn to USD 544.72 bn; steepest accretion since Aug 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 14.72 billion to reach USD 544.72 billion for the week to November 11, making it the steepest accretion since August 2021.

However, the reserves have fallen by over USD 110 billion since March as the RBI has been propping up the rupee amid global volatility.

According to the latest weekly data from the Reserve Bank, the forex kitty swelled by USD 14.72 billion to USD 544.72 billion for the week to November 11. The reserves were at USD 529.99 billion as of November 4.

Of the total addition, the value of foreign currency assets, which is the largest component of the reserves, rose by USD 11.8 billion to USD 482.53 billion for the reporting week.

Foreign currency assets consist of the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 2.64 billion to USD 39.70 billion.

In the week to October 21, the reserves had fallen by USD 117.93 billion to USD 524.52 billion.

The reserves had climbed by USD 16.7 billion in the week to August 27, 2021, but the addition included USD 12.6 billion of one-time COVID restructuring support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to a treasury head at a private sector bank, the record USD 14.7-billion surge is due to the impact of an estimated USD 8 billion worth of recent overseas currency purchases by the RBI. The sharp jump is also driven by a softer dollar and changes in the central bank's forward book. According to the Reserve Bank's weekly statistical supplement, despite the massive accretion in the reporting week, the forex kitty is still down from around USD 630 billion at the beginning of this year. The reserves peaked in September 2021 at over USD 642 billion. The RBI has sold a portion of the reserves to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee since the Ukraine war began.

The Reserve Bank has sold USD 10.36 billion worth of foreign currency on a net basis in September. The rupee tumbled from around 79.5 per dollar to over 81.5 in September. It plunged to a record low of 83.29 in October. The rupee climbed 2.3 per cent between October 21 and November 11, and closed at 81.74 on Friday, down 10 paise. The rupee logged its first weekly fall in four weeks due to weakness in Asian currencies. The domestic unit declined by 96 paise or 1.18 per cent in the week to Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022