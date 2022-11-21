Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:23 IST
Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Bennett as vice president for sales, marketing
Logo of Mercedes Benz Image Credit: ANI
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has appointed Lance Bennett as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, with effect from February 1, 2023.

Bennett -- currently General Manager and Company Director, Mercedes-Benz New Zealand responsible for sales, marketing and after-sales support for passenger cars -- will succeed Santosh Iyer who is elevated as the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, effective January 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

''We are confident that Lance, with his international market experience and proven record of driving customer excellence, will continue the growth momentum of Mercedes-Benz in India,'' Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

Bennett started his career with Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2005 as a management accountant and went on to hold several senior positions within the automotive industry, including postings in the US, Australia and New Zealand. He re-joined Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2019 as CFO and moved into the position of General Manager and Company Director in the same year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

