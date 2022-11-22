Garnier Opens its First Plastic Waste Collection Center in Chennai, India, to Integrate more Ocean-bound Plastic into Beauty Packaging

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • The center will be dedicated to creating beauty packaging and aims to collect 2,000 tons of plastic waste in its first year, in partnership with Plastics for Change, and support 2,000 people from the local community.

• Garnier has also partnered with leading eCommerce players, Amazon and Myntra in India, to recycle two plastic bottles, through Plastics for Change, for every Garnier product bought on these platforms.

• The plastic collected will be integrated into the packaging of Garnier’s iconic haircare Ultra Doux range, now made with 100% recycled plastic. Garnier, one of the world’s largest mass-market beauty brands, strengthens its commitment to protecting the environment with the funding of a dedicated plastic waste collection center in Chennai, India, in partnership with Plastics for Change, a social enterprise launched with a mission to use plastic waste as a resource for addressing social issues. With the aim of collecting 2,000 tons of ocean-bound plastic. In its first year, this center will empower the lives of 2000 people from the local communities. The plastic collected has been integrated into the packaging of Garnier’s iconic haircare Ultra Doux range, in European markets. For the first time, Ultra Doux bottles are made with 100% recycled plastic, of which 30% will be ocean-bound plastic. To make collection services accessible to all, Garnier will set up plastic collection kiosks across 20 prominent locations in Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi, encouraging consumers to take their #OneGreenStep. Garnier has also partnered with eCommerce partners Amazon and Myntra, as part of which Garnier will recycle two plastic bottles, through Plastics for Change, for every Garnier product bought on these platforms. Adrien Koskas, Global Brand President - Garnier, L’Oreal, said, “As one of the world’s leading mass beauty brands, Garnier has the unique opportunity to help create a positive impact on the planet by leading the way towards sustainable beauty that is accessible to all. With Garnier Green Beauty we want to shift the way the beauty industry operates, creating beauty that is good for you and the planet. We are committed to working hand in hand with organizations like Plastics for Change to impact the planet in a more positive way. I’m so excited to unveil our next big milestone in partnership with Plastics for Change - a dedicated Collection Centre here in Chennai. With this new Centre, we hope to make a bigger impact, not only in the environment but also on the local community.” Andrew Almack, CEO & Founder, Plastics for Change, said, “Plastics for Change was launched with a mission to use plastic waste as a resource for creating dignified livelihoods and alleviating poverty. The waste collectors at the base of the recycling supply chains are the backbone of the circular economy and by empowering them we're creating both a social and environmental impact. Our goal is to connect a million waste collectors through fair-trade supply chains by 2030. This collection center is a major milestone for Plastics for Change and Garnier, in its Green Beauty journey.” Since 2020, Garnier has been partnering with Plastics for Change to collect and recycle plastic, while enabling informal waste collectors, waste entrepreneurs, and their families to earn a stable income and improve their overall livelihood. Since 2020, Garnier has helped collect the equivalent of 539+ tons of plastic and support more than 3,200 beneficiaries.

