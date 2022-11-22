Pranay Sharma of India creates history by winning Gold medal in WKF Series A World championship held at Jakarta, Indonesia

Left Menu

22-year-old Pranay Sharma of India created history by winning Gold medal in WKF Series A World championship held at Jakarta, Indonesia from 18 to 20 November 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:45 IST
New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): 22-year-old Pranay Sharma of India created history by winning Gold medal in WKF Series A World championship held at Jakarta, Indonesia from 18 to 20 November 2022. With his outstanding performance he defeated Japan, Turkey, England, Australia, Indonesia and Ukraine. This is the first medal ever won by any Indian in world level of Karate championship.

The son of famous coach and renowned Karate personality Bharat Sharma and resident of Delhi Pranay Sharma's next dream is to win medal in Asian Games. Pranay Sharma- Golden Boy of Indian Karate.

4 times National Champion, 2 times SGFI Gold Medalist, 9 times State Gold Medalist A Journey of hard work, dedication and consistency. 2013- Bronze Medal in WKF Youth Cup.

2011-2013-2015- Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Karate Championships. 2016-2017-2019- Gold Medal in South Asian Karate Championships.

2017- Gold Medal in World School Combat Games. 2018- 7th ranked in WKF Youth Cup.

2019- Gold Medal in Thailand Open 2019- 5th Ranked in Sr. and U21 Asian Karate Championships.

2022- Gold Medal in Khelo India. 2022- Silver Medal in Thailand Open Karate Championship.

2022- Silver Medal in Commonwealth Karate Championship. 2022- Gold Medal in WKF Karate1 Series A.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

