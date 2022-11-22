Left Menu

Lighthouse India Fund III sells 1.84 crore shares of Nykaa worth Rs 336 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:16 IST
Lighthouse India Fund III sells 1.84 crore shares of Nykaa worth Rs 336 crore
Lighthouse India Fund III on Tuesday offloaded shares of e-commerce beauty company Nykaa for nearly Rs 336 crore through an open market transaction.

Lighthouse India Fund III sold 1.84 crore shares in ten tranches at an average price of Rs 182 apiece, as per the block deal data available with the BSE.

The total value of the transaction is Rs 335.72 crore.

These shares were acquired by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, among others.

The stock of Nykaa, which got listed on the bourses last November, is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.

On Tuesday, shares of the company closed 4.55 per cent lower at Rs 175.20 per piece on BSE.

