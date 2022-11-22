Left Menu

BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloads Wipro's shares worth Rs 186 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:16 IST
BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Tuesday offloaded shares of IT company Wipro for Rs 186 crore through the open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 48,00,000 shares of the company in two tranches.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 387 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 185.76 crore.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale acquired the company's shares at the same price.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 388.85 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

