Bank of India elevates Subrat Kumar as ED * Bank of India has elevated Subrat Kumar as Executive Director (ED), who was the chief financial officer of the bank.

Earlier, he was with treasury and investment banking, risk management, credit monitoring, and corporate banking of the bank, apart from his roles as regional head of Patna, audit & inspection, and also served as the bank's chief risk officer, a statement said on Tuesday.

In addition, he served on the boards of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and BoB Capital Markets.

*** Billbox ties up with NSDL Payments Bank, Visa for tap-tap facility * Billbox, which provides customised payment solutions to merchants, on Tuesday said it has tied up NSDL Payments Bank and Visa to launch the tap-tap facility in the form of wearable accessories.

Tap-tap solution will be accessorising payments through wearable contactless payment products and will allow quick turnaround to launch customised co-branded prepaid cards, said Viraj Majmudar of Billbox.

*** Axis Bank launches credit card with Flipkart * Axis Bank has launched a co-branded credit card with e-tailer Flipkart to scale the Flipkart SuperCoins reward programme and enhance offering more value to customers.

The super elite credit card launch follows the partners achieving 3 million milestone for their existing Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, the bank said.

The card will offer an activation benefit of 500 Flipkart SuperCoins with 4 times SuperCoins earned for every transaction and rewards up to Rs 20,000 across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Hotels, a statement said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)