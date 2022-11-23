Left Menu

Manchester United owners to explore sale of club - Sky News

The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United Football Club, is exploring financial options that could include an outright sale of the club, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. Fans of the football club have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism after five years without a trophy.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 02:15 IST
Manchester United owners to explore sale of club - Sky News

The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United Football Club, is exploring financial options that could include an outright sale of the club, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Fans of the football club have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism after five years without a trophy. The family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include an auction, the report said, adding that a statement confirming the same could come imminently.

Investment bankers were instructed by the club's American owners to advise on the process, which could include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties, according to the report. Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had earlier reported British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had expressed an interest in buying United. Glazers bought the club for 790 million pounds ($939.07 million) in 2005 in a highly leveraged deal which has been criticized for loading debt onto the club. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012. ($1 = 0.8413 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022