Bridgestone appoints Stefano Sanchini as head of India operations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 13:04 IST
Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone has appointed Stefano Sanchini as the head of its India operations with effect from January 1 next year.

He will replace Parag Satpute, who will be heading to Amsterdam (the Netherlands) to assume a new global role in Bridgestone's Solutions Business, the company said in a statement.

Sanchini is currently VP Region Middle-East and Africa, (MEA).

Satpute will relinquish his current charge on January 1, 2023 and Sanchini will assume his role from the same date, the company said.

"As we move into new technologies and mobility solutions, the Indian market is going to be a focus area and I am happy to be here as we spread out these solutions to the vast Indian customer base," said Sanchini.

