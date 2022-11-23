Gold falls Rs 40; silver climbs Rs 110
Gold price declined by Rs 40 to Rs 52,797 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a fall in prices of the yellow metal in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,837 per 10 gram.
Silver, however, climbed by Rs 110 to Rs 62,056 per kilogram.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,745 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 21.27 per ounce.
''COMEX gold edged lower in Asia as investors look to US Federal Reserve minutes due for release later tonight for fresh clues on the yellow metal's direction,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
