Nalanda India Fund sells 4.2 pc stake in Voltamp Transformers worth Rs 111 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:49 IST
Nalanda India Fund on Wednesday divested 4.2 per cent stake in heavy electrical equipment manufacturer Voltamp Transformers for Rs 111 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nalanda India Fund offloaded 4,20,000 shares, amounting to 4.15 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,651.56 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 111.36 crore.

As of quarter ended September, Nalanda India Fund owned 14.19 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

On Wednesday, Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 3 lakh shares of the firm.

Shares of Voltamp Transformers closed 1.83 per cent lower at Rs 2,682.25 apiece on NSE.

In a separate transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloaded shares of IT major Wipro for Rs 34 crore through the open market transaction.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage disposed of 8,79,836 shares of the company, as per the block deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 389 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 34.22 crore.

These shares were picked up by Societe Generale at the same price.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 388.60 per scrip on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

