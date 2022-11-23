Left Menu

European Parliament website affected by hacking attack

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:20 IST
European Parliament website affected by hacking attack
Officials say the European parliament website has been affected because of a hacking attack.

European Parliament spokesman Jaume Duch said Wednesday that the website "is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic." He added that "this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event." Technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

