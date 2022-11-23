European Parliament website affected by hacking attack
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:20 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Officials say the European parliament website has been affected because of a hacking attack.
European Parliament spokesman Jaume Duch said Wednesday that the website "is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic." He added that "this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event." Technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Jaume Duch
- DDOS
- European Parliament
- Denial of Service
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks mixed as China optimism fades, focus on U.S. mid-terms
European shares open lower as miners lead decline
European shares rangebound with all eyes on U.S. midterms
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise as investors await U.S. mid-terms
UEFA gathers European team to oppose Super League at meeting