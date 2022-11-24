Bloom Platform Continues Expansion In Key Markets

Following successive launches in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram, Bloom has added yet another tech-friendly hotel to its award-winning platform, this time near Bengaluru Airport. Bloom is a new generation of hotels built for intelligent travelers and has become a big hit among young Indians who prefer a cleaner and simpler stay experience. Brand adoption has been remarkable by the highest industry standards and the platform is well on track to onboard 100 units across India.

Real estate legend Irfan Razack of Prestige Group, who was present as Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of the hotel, commented, ''Bloom has a huge future ahead and I like the fresh and crisp experience. This is a great location you have selected.'' The new airport hotel exemplifies Bloom's signature clean and crisp stays without the unnecessary clutter of outdated conventional hotels. The hotel has 55 well-fitted out rooms, an all-day café and a 24/7 co-working space among other facilities.

Sanjeev Sethi, COO of Bloom, reiterated the brand's commitment to excellence, ''India is truly in Bloom with our platform onboarding hotels across the country. While there are numerous requests from hotels to join Bloom in new markets we will continue to be selective with our platform partners, so as to not compromise on consistency.'' True to their targeting of intelligent travelers, Bloom's research showed visitors to Bengaluru do not want to waste time with arduous drives into the city and would rather fly in to conduct their meetings near the airport. Following numerous requests to open their doors in the airport area, the brand established their innovative concept for digital nomads on the move who prefer to save time and optimize their complex work schedules.

Mr. Tom Welbury, Bloom's Chief Product Officer, added, ''India's next-gen travelers are embracing Bloom as we expand across the country and we affectionately call them 'Bloomers'. We will continue to enhance the user experience with consistency and crispness at every stay.'' The Bloom platform is built on proprietary cloud-based tech that empowers hotels to become rate and occupancy leaders, as well as achieving a top ranking on consumer review sites like Tripadvisor. At its core the brand promises an efficient and fun experience to users with crisp and clean stays, and over the past few years Bloom's pioneering concept has revolutionized the Indian hotel space. Today the platform and product have been widely recognized, winning praise and awards from leading industry experts and international journals, making Bloom a compelling choice for new and existing hotel owners looking for a next generation brand away from the stuffy international chains. Bloom continues to expand on its rapidly growing loyal user base and is planning further hotels across India in several markets including Chennai, Kolkata and Jammu to name a few. You can find Bloom hotels in most leading locations across India including: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Noida, Goa, Kochi, Jaipur, Udaipur, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jalandhar to name a few.

