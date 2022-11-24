Majority of employers keen on engaging apprentice in H2 2022: Report

A significant number of employers expressed interest to increase their apprentice intake during July to December period this year, according to a report.

Across 55 per cent of Indian industries, employers have expressed the net intent to increase their apprentice pool in H2 2022, according to the Apprenticeship Outlook Report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship (TLDA). The Apprenticeship Outlook report, covering 12 cities and 24 sectors, surveyed over 789 employers for the July to December 2022 period.

Overall, apprentice hiring sentiment has seen a 24 per cent increase in H2 2022, compared to H2 2021, the report said, adding close to 77 per cent of employers have indicated an interest to increase their apprentice intake in the half-year period.

''As the effects of the pandemic abate, businesses are seeing revival and employers are harbouring overall positive hiring sentiments. But the interesting aspect is that hiring positivity is not merely restricted towards the blue collar and white collar profiles but apprentices as well,'' TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Chief Business Officer Sumit Kumar said. More organisations across industries have realised the welding power of apprenticeships to create a skilled talent pool, he stated. The report further revealed that in the manufacturing sector, 92 per cent of employers in the electricals and electronics sector are keen to deploy apprentices in the second half of this year as opposed to 18 per cent in H2 2021.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru are the top cities with the most demand for apprentices, it said, adding that some of the key profiles for which companies are deploying apprentices include electricians, mechanical engineers and machine operators.

