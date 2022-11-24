Lamborghini launches Urus Performante in India priced at Rs 4.22 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini on Thursday launched Urus Performante in India with price starting at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).
The launch of the model comes shortly after its global premiere happened this August. “The Urus has been instrumental in opening new markets driving growth for the brand in India and we are therefore delighted to introduce it to our customers,'' Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said in a statement. The SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 306 km/h.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal
- Italian
- Urus
- Lamborghini
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden admin committed to work with India on its transition away from Russia: White House
PM Modi to visit Indonesia, G20 summit to see formal announcement India's presidency
19 Indian universities make it to top 200 in QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt across north India
Two persons hailing from Mizoram arrested in Tripura's Agartala with fake Indian currency