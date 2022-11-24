Left Menu

Sebi bars HRSA, its proprietor from securities mkt for 6 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:15 IST
Sebi bars HRSA, its proprietor from securities mkt for 6 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday barred Heaven Research Security Advisory (HRSA) and its proprietor from securities markets for six months for providing investment advisory services without authorisation.

According to a Sebi order, the entities were engaged in investment advisory services without obtaining a certificate of registration from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), thereby violating the IA (Investment Advisers) regulations.

The noticees collected Rs 19.50 lakh during November 2016-2019, Sebi said in the final order.

Sebi has directed the noticees to refund the money collected within three months received from the clients as fees in respect of their investment advisory activities, according to the order.

Also, the regulator barred the noticee from the securities markets for a period of six months or till the expiry of six months from the date of completion of refund to clients/ investors, whichever is later.

In addition, they shall not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities markets without obtaining a certificate of Sebi, either directly or indirectly, during or after the expiry of the debarment period, the order said.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 14 lakh on four entities for violating market norms in the matter of Jump Networks Ltd (formerly, Iris Mediaworks Ltd; now, WinPro Industries Ltd).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022