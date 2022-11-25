PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK limits use of Chinese-made surveillance systems on government sites - Johnson and Truss join Tory rebellion over onshore wind farms

- UK ministers urged to release documents related to PPE contracts - BoE warns of future UK rate rises if inflation persists

- Arrival founder to step down as chief of electric vehicle start-up Overview

- The British government has told its departments to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance systems on "sensitive sites", citing security risks. - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Britain's former prime ministers, have both weighed in behind a Tory rebellion designed to end the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms.

- British ministers have been urged to release all the correspondence relating to how the government granted more than 200 million pounds ($242.22 million) of contracts for personal protection equipment to a company called PPE Medpro in 2020, which recent reports suggest led to substantial financial gain for Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone. - Tax rises and spending cuts announced in the British government's Autumn Statement were unlikely to persuade the Bank of England to moderate future interest rate rises, the central bank's deputy governor said on Thursday.

- Denis Sverdlov, the billionaire founder of UK electric vehicle start-up Arrival, is stepping down as chief executive and will be replaced by the man who sold Marvel Entertainment to Walt Disney. ($1 = 0.8257 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

