India's Adani to invest $4 bln in petrochemical complex - FT

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in the state of Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

Adani, Asia's richest person, plans to launch a "super app" in the next three to six months to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)