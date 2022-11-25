Left Menu

Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman meets state finance ministers for their inputs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has chaired a pre-Budget meeting with the finance ministers of all States and Union Territories for taking their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Budget for 2023-24.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 13:56 IST
Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman meets state finance ministers for their inputs
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Ministry of Finance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has chaired a pre-Budget meeting with the finance ministers of all States and Union Territories for taking their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Budget for 2023-24. The meeting took place on Friday here in the national capital.

Besides Sitharaman and state/UT finance ministers, Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, secretaries from various arms of Union finance ministry, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, among others attended the meeting. Further details about the meeting are yet not in the public domain.

Sitharaman has so far chaired several pre-Budget consultations group of experts, and industry leaders, including the agricultural and food processing industry experts. The first meeting was held on Monday.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10. The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1.

Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022