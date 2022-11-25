Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman meets state finance ministers for their inputs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has chaired a pre-Budget meeting with the finance ministers of all States and Union Territories for taking their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Budget for 2023-24. The meeting took place on Friday here in the national capital.

Besides Sitharaman and state/UT finance ministers, Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, secretaries from various arms of Union finance ministry, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, among others attended the meeting. Further details about the meeting are yet not in the public domain.

Sitharaman has so far chaired several pre-Budget consultations group of experts, and industry leaders, including the agricultural and food processing industry experts. The first meeting was held on Monday.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10. The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1.

Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024. (ANI)

